Pot poisoning among pups an ‘increasing concern’: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is out with a reminder for dog owners and cannabis users about the potential hazards of discarded “joint butts.”

The animal welfare agency is sharing the story of two pups who became ill after ingesting pot to shed light on what it says has become an “increasing concern” for some dog owners.

In one case, a six-year-old cocker spaniel in Kelowna displayed alarming symptoms after consuming an unknown quantity of cannabis.

“On two occasions he must have ingested more than the butt of a joint because he had quite a severe reaction,” Shelley Wood told the BC SPCA. “Vomiting, losing control of his legs, stumbling, and having what seemed like tiny involuntary seizures.”

In another, a chocolate Labrador puppy named Daisy was rushed to the vet at 10 weeks old.

“My husband thought she was having a stroke, she was wobbling, her eyes were red and she could not walk straight,” Karen Beckmann told the charity, adding that pot poisoning was confirmed with a urine test.

The BC SPCA says there are a range of symptoms to look out for and that they can show up between five minutes and 12 hours after a pet has been exposed. The impact on dogs varies depending on how much they have consumed and their size.

Symptoms include:

Lethargy

Dilated pupils or glassed-over eyes

Loss of balance

Whining

Breathing problems

Agitated behaviour

Excessive drooling

Vomiting

Urinary incontinence

Changes in blood pressure

Abnormal heart rhythm

Tremors

Body temperature too high or too low

Seizures

Coma

Anyone who suspects their dog has been exposed is advised to call a veterinarian or animal poison control immediately.