VANCOUVER -- An organization that has supported people living with HIV since 1986 will shut its doors because of an insurmountable funding shortfall.

Positive Living BC says it has been trying to cut operational expenses, increasing volunteers and looking for new income sources, but the organization has been "unable to balance a six-figure shortfall in financial support from our major funder in 2020."

The non-profit will end all programs by March 31.

In a statement on the organization's website, board chair Walter Petram said the decision was not made hastily, and the organization is working to transfer some of its programs to other agencies.

The services Positive Living BC operates include: a community dental clinic; a health fund that provides financial assistance for people who have been diagnosed with HIV and live in poverty; matching newly diagnosed people with peer navigators; and HIV education.