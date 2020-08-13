VANCOUVER -- Visitors to two stores at a Vancouver mall may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Few details have been provided by Cadillac Fairview, but the company said the exposures were at Bell Mobility and Saje in Pacific Centre.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, CF said Thursday that staff at the downtown Vancouver stores "acted quickly and responsibly," contacting Vancouver Coastal Health immediately.

"At this point in time there is no further action required and the building can remain open for business."

The mall said it has implemented special cleaning procedures in common areas during the pandemic, and has installed handwashing instructions in all washrooms.

There is also an increased number of hand sanitizer stations in Pacific Centre.

Other exposures reported recently in the city include at two nightclubs and several restaurants, as well as at a downtown shoe store.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more information on the mall exposures.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.