VANCOUVER -- Patrons of an East Vancouver restaurant may have been exposed to the coronavirus, health authorities say.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a public exposure notice for Park Drive at 1815 Commercial Dr. on Thursday.

VCH says people who visited the restaurant on Sept. 26 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The possible exposure is believed to be low risk, the health authority says, but anyone who was at Park Drive at that specified date and time should monitor for symptoms.

An exposure notice for Abruzzo Cappuccino Bar, also on Commercial Drive, was issued by the health authority for Sept. 23 to 26.

The full list of public exposures are listed on Vancouver Coastal Health’s website.

Exposure notices for schools are listed separately and can be found here. There are currently 12 schools listed by the health authority.