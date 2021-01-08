VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday.

All of the flights in question took off from or landed at B.C. airports before the federal government's requirement that international passengers provide proof of a negative test before boarding came into effect on Thursday.

The BCCDC added seven flights to the list on Monday, six on Tuesday, 14 on Wednesday and 13 on Thursday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Dec. 23: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 26: Air Canada flight 8213 from Vancouver to Prince George (rows seven to 13)

Dec. 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8398 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 23 to 27)

Dec. 29: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8238 from Vancouver to Terrace (rows two to eight)

Dec. 29: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 20 to 23)

Dec. 29: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 20 to 26)

Dec. 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8084 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

Dec. 30: WestJet flight 127 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to six)

Dec. 30: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 30: WestJet flight 3277 from Vancouver to Prince George (rows 13 to 19)

Dec. 31: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 40 to 46)

Dec. 31: Flair flight 8712 from Prince George to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Dec. 31: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 20 to 25)

Dec. 31: Swoop flight 407 from Abbotsford to Toronto (rows 25 to 31)

Dec. 31: Swoop flight 107 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows 24 to 30)

Dec. 31: Swoop flight 406 from Toronto to Abbotsford (rows 28 to 32)

Dec. 31: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 31: Air Canada flight 239 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 1: WestJet flight 3255 from Edmonton to Kelowna (rows 12 to 19)

Jan. 1: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 31 to 36)

Jan. 2: Air Canada flight 8625 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Jan. 2: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 22 to 26)

Jan. 2: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Jan. 2: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows not reported)

Jan. 2: Air Canada flight 248 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows not reported)

Jan. 2: Air Canada flight 251 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 2: Flair flight 8186 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows six to 12)

Jan. 2: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows five to 11)

Jan. 2: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

Jan. 2: WestJet flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows three to nine)

Jan. 2: WestJet flight 3235 from Calgary to Victoria (rows 16 to 19)

Jan. 2: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Jan. 3: Air Canada flight 243 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 3: WestJet flight 449 from Calgary to Victoria (rows 16 to 22)

Jan. 3: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Jan. 3: Delta/WestJet flight 6329/227 from Calgary to Victoria (rows 10 to 16)

Jan. 4: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 4: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

Jan. 4: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8229 from Phoenix to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Travellers arriving in B.C. from international locales are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Those who were seated in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus due to their proximity to a confirmed infection.

New rules requiring international travellers to present a negative test before being allowed to board flights to Canada took effect at 11:59 p.m., ET, on Wednesday. Travellers ages five and older must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their flight's departure to their airline in order to board.

No such rule has been introduced for domestic flights.

The full list of domestic and international flights that have had COVID-19 cases on board can be found on the BCCDC website.