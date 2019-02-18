A local search and rescue team has been called to a backcountry area near Mount Seymour for reports of an avalanche.

In a tweet, North Shore Rescue posted they were responding to a "possible Code Alpha" in a remote area between Runners Peak and Mount Elsay Monday morning.

According to NSR's website, "Code Alpha" is a term used for a plan the team has designed for "a rescue where subjects have been buried in an avalanche."

While it is not yet known whether anyone actually is trapped, North Vancouver RCMP said in a series of tweets that the detachment had received a distress call from two hikers.

"It has been learned that two overnight hikers in that area were possibly caught up in an avalanche," Mounties said.

Further details, including their conditions, are not yet known.

A helicopter was dispatched, but the cloud cover is thick around the peaks and it's not clear how close the pilot was able to get to the slide area.

It appeared volunteers would be trying to reach the area on the ground by snowmobiles, and ambulances were waiting nearby.

Anyone heading out into backcountry is always advised to check conditions on Avalanche Canada's website before going uphill.

As of Monday, the danger rating for alpine and treeline levels was rated as "moderate" on B.C.'s South Coast. However, the site warned there was a lingering concern that steep and concave areas could be dangerous.

"Use caution above cliffs and terrain traps where small avalanches may have severe consequences," the site said.

"Use caution on open slopes and convex rolls. The new snow may require several days to settle and stabilize."

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure