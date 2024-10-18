VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Port Mann Bridge reopened after 2 crashes that snarled traffic

    Traffic is backed up on the Port Mann Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash on Oct. 18, 2024. (DriveBC) Traffic is backed up on the Port Mann Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash on Oct. 18, 2024. (DriveBC)
    Share

    The eastbound lanes of the Port Mann Bridge have been fully reopened after two separate crashes snarled traffic during the Friday morning rush hour.

    While both collision sites were cleared before 9:30 a.m., DriveBC warned commuters to expect ongoing delays on the busy crossing.

    One of the incidents was a multi-vehicle crash that happened mid-span on the Port Mann around 7 a.m. and left multiple eastbound lanes blocked.

    Police responded by diverting all eastbound traffic onto the 152nd Street exit lanes – where there was a separate collision delaying traffic.

    It’s unclear whether anyone was seriously injured in either of the crashes.  

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News