Port Mann Bridge reopened after 2 crashes that snarled traffic

The eastbound lanes of the Port Mann Bridge have been fully reopened after two separate crashes snarled traffic during the Friday morning rush hour.

While both collision sites were cleared before 9:30 a.m., DriveBC warned commuters to expect ongoing delays on the busy crossing.

One of the incidents was a multi-vehicle crash that happened mid-span on the Port Mann around 7 a.m. and left multiple eastbound lanes blocked.

Police responded by diverting all eastbound traffic onto the 152nd Street exit lanes – where there was a separate collision delaying traffic.

It’s unclear whether anyone was seriously injured in either of the crashes.