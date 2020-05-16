VANCOUVER -- Police blocked off a large portion of a townhouse complex on Ranger Lane in Port Coquitlam for several hours Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver police were called to the area because of a child in distress in the area.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said the 2300 block of the road would be "closed until further notice" because of an "emerging police investigation."

Police also described the area as a "crime scene." They did not describe the nature of the crime that had occurred.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News two ambulances responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of "a patient in medical distress." They transported one person to hospital.

BC EHS cannot provide the age or gender of the patients it transports because of patient privacy laws. The spokesperson could not confirm the condition of the patient who was transported, and referred questions about the patient's age to police.

Video from the scene showed a police dog and numerous officers canvassing the area.

Police said in their release that the road closure applies to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians, and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

"Anyone requiring access to the area should see an RCMP officer on scene for instructions," police said.