Polls open across the province as British Columbians vote in municipal elections

With polls now open in B.C. municipalities, those who didn't use advance voting options can cast their ballot in local elections.

Across the province, voters will choose their next mayors, councillors and school board members, as well as participating in local plebiscites. Voters in Vancouver and Cultus Lake will also pick representatives for their parks boards.

In some areas, an outcome has already been determined. In fact, 37 mayors already won the election by acclamation in their community after they were unopposed. Among them were Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, both of whom got second terms.

But for other cities, races are predicted to be more complicated. In Vancouver, for example, there are 137 names on the ballot, and they aren't in alphabetical order.

WHERE AND WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Since local elections are not centralized, there’s no single place to find information on the voting locations in each of B.C.’s 162 municipalities. To figure out where to go, voters should check with their local government.

Voting is generally open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, though voters should confirm hours with their local polling station.

WHO CAN VOTE?

Everyone who is an adult, a Canadian citizen, and has lived in B.C. for at least six months should be able to vote.

Generally, voters can only cast a ballot in the village, town, city or electoral area they live in, but it's also an option for a person to cast a non-resident ballot in any municipality where they’ve owned property for at least 30 days.

In addition to children and non-citizens, inmates serving time for an indictable offence – meaning serious crimes such as sexual assault and murder – are ineligible to vote. Residents are also barred from participating if they've ever been found guilty of an election-related offence, such as voter intimidation or vote-buying.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

Voters registering at the polling station will need two pieces of ID that prove who they are and where they live. One piece of identification has to include the voter's signature.

According to the provincial government, voters don't need identification if they're already on the voter list in their electoral area – though bringing ID doesn't hurt. Some cities, including Surrey and Richmond, ask voters to bring one piece even if they're registered.

Voters can check with their local government to confirm what type of identification is accepted – but should note that a combined B.C. Services Card-driver's licence only counts as one piece.

Those looking for more information on their local candidates can check their local government's website or go the CivicInfo website.

WHERE CAN I SEE THE RESULTS?

To follow election results, tune in to CTV News Vancouver beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday for live, commercial-free and up-to-the-minute coverage. Results will also be posted regularly online at CTVNewsVancouver.ca.