Police watchdog called in after man seriously injured in fall from Granville Street Bridge

A man was seriously injured after falling from Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident.

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department were called to the bridge at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 23 for "a call about a potential person in crisis," a statement from the IIO released Monday says.

"Officers located and spoke with the affected person nearby and concluded there were no safety concerns before leaving the scene."

Just over an hour later, paramedics called police back to the area because a person had "fallen" from the bridge and was seriously injured, the statement continues.

The IIO is called in whenever a member of the public is seriously harmed or dies during or after an incident with police, whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are urged to call 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO has also provided the following list of resources for people in crisis.

Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local resources is also available here.