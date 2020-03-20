VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they issued a three-day driving ban to the operator of a dump truck in their jurisdiction last week after "observing some concerning driver behaviour."

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on March 13, according to Surrey RCMP. An officer in the 5900 block of 176A Street in Cloverdale pulled over the truck to conduct a sobriety check, police said. They did not describe the "concerning behaviour" that led to that decision.

As it turned out, the driver - a 60-year-old Surrey man - was impaired, police said.

The officer issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and the man's truck was impounded for three days, police said.

Just two weeks earlier, Surrey RCMP stopped the driver of a semi-truck for impaired driving. The week before that, the detachment's commercial vehicle enforcement blitz led to the inspection of 33 vehicles, nine of which were taken off the road and 11 of which were cited for "defective conditions."

During similar commercial vehicle safety enforcement that took place in late February in Burnaby, a truck was taken out of service and towed after Mounties found a block of wood was being used in place of a passenger seat. Burnaby RCMP also stopped a truck that had an adult passenger riding on a child's booster seat.