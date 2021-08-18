VANCOUVER -- Mounties in the Fraser Valley say motorists were pleased to see that they had pulled over a sports car for excessive speeding on Highway 1 last week.

An officer from the RCMP's BC Highway Patrol recorded the yellow Nissan GT-R travelling west on the highway at 181 kilometres per hour on Friday, Aug. 13, according to a news release.

The speed limit on Highway 1 near Popkum, where the speed reading was taken, is 100 kilometres per hour, according to police.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and issued two tickets: a $483 fine for excessive speed and a $368 fine for driving without due care.

The tickets come with a combined total of nine driver penalty points, and the driver's vehicle was impounded for seven days, police said.

"While (the officer) was roadside with the vehicle, numerous motorists drove past and honked their horns and gave the officer a thumbs up, which is generally a good indication that the driver of the offending vehicle had upset other drivers," police said in the release.

"One driver stopped to report that he had called 911 on the offending vehicle due to the manner in which it was being driven, and even provided his dashboard camera video as evidence," police added.

The BC Highway Patrol thanked drivers for their support and for providing extra evidence to help with the investigation.

"The actions of this driver, had he not been stopped, may have resulted in a serious crash involving innocent motorists," police said.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for BC Highway Patrol, told CTV News Vancouver the driver also had to pay for the cost of having his vehicle towed and the seven-day impound.

"It's a very costly joyride," Halskov said. "And certainly not worth it considering what may have happened had things not gone the way they did."