Police say Abbotsford stabbing was intimate partner violence, charges laid

Charges have now been laid after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Abbotsford earlier this month.

During the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16, two victims were rushed to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

The suspect was arrested and also taken to hospital with “serious” self-inflicted injuries.

In a news release issued Monday, police said 33-year-old Tu Cuong Tran now faces two counts of aggravated assault.

“The investigation also uncovered the event to result from intimate partner violence, calling attention to the often serious level of violence unfortunately present in some relationships,” AbbyPD wrote.

The police department said it would shine purple lights at its headquarters throughout October to mark intimate partner violence awareness month.