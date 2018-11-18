

CTV Vancouver





RCMP are calling the circumstances surrounding an early morning house fire in Surrey suspicious.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. in the 12000-block of 100 Avenue.

Neighbours were alerted of the blaze when they heard a loud noise.

“We heard a bang and my wife and I went to the window and saw the house fully engulfed in flames,” Richard Holden said.

Police are now investigating the fire.

“Based on some evidence at the scene, it does appear to be a suspicious fire,” explained Insp. Vishal Mathura.

Two men, believed to be in their 30s, were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and have since been released, according to fire officials.

Three dogs were also rescued and are staying in Holden’s backyard.