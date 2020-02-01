VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey are investigating a case of sudden death in the city's Cloverdale area.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that they were called to the 17600 block of Fraser Highway, near the highway's intersection with 176 Street, shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased man at the location, police said.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the discovery and working to determine the cause of the man's death and whether it was the result of any criminal activity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. The file number is 2020-16611.