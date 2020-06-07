VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death is being treated as a homicide, and the victim is a man in his late 50s.

The body was found at around 11 p.m. Saturday behind a Scotia Bank at 46059 Yale Road in Chilliwack, according to IHIT.

New deployment in #ChilliwackBC - we are at the rear of the Scotia Bank parking lot, 46059 Yale Road after a body was found last night at 11pm. Death treated as a homicide. Victim is a man in his late 50s. pic.twitter.com/VvkJlsf6K8 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 7, 2020



