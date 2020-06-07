Advertisement
Police investigating after man found dead in Chilliwack parking lot
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:08AM PDT
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night. (Shane McKichan)
VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death is being treated as a homicide, and the victim is a man in his late 50s.
The body was found at around 11 p.m. Saturday behind a Scotia Bank at 46059 Yale Road in Chilliwack, according to IHIT.