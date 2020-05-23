VANCOUVER -- RCMP officers in Golden, B.C. are looking for a Good Samaritan who may have saved lives when a house caught on fire.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of 10th St. South. Thursday. No one was injured in the fire, and firefighters and police believe that may be due to an unknown person who noticed the fire and alerted the residents inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and police would like to speak with the unknown person who spotted the fire and got in touch with the occupants of the home to warn them. Anyone with information about the fire can call Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.