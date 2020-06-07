VANCOUVER -- Police have identified a man found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night as Charles Henry Klose, a 58-year-old homeless man who was often in Chilliwack's downtown.

Klose's body was found by a member of the public at around 11 p.m. Saturday behind a Scotia Bank at 46059 Yale Road in Chilliwack, according to IHIT.

His body has wounds"indicative of homicide," IHIT said in a release.

“What we know of Charles so far is that he led a transient lifestyle and was known to frequent the downtown Chilliwack area. We believe many knew him in that community,” Sgt. Frank Jang, a spokesperson for IHIT, said in a statement.

“We do not believe this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

IHIT is now asking for the public's help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. People who wish to report anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).