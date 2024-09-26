Metro Vancouver events marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

This Monday marks Canada's 4th annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and while there are plenty of unrelated events happening in Metro Vancouver this weekend, the federal holiday is a time to honour the survivors of residential schools and commemorate the children who did not return from them.

Here are some truth and reconciliation events happening around the region, followed by some other activities also taking place this weekend.

Truth and reconciliation events

More information about each of these events can be found on the organizers' websites, which are linked below.

Fort Langley Truth and Reconciliation: While most National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events are happening on Monday, Fort Langley National Historic Site will mark the day with special events and activities on Saturday.

BC Lions' Orange Shirt Day game: The BC Lions will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday for the team's annual Orange Shirt Day game. The team is donating $20,000 to the Orange Shirt Day Society and will hand out 10,000 shirts designed by Indigenous artists Tanner Timothy and Corinne Hunt.

'Acknowledging Indigenous resilience' in Maple Ridge: The Katzie First Nation, Fraser River Indigenous Society, BC Spokes and PLEA Community Services are hosting a free event with the theme "acknowledging Indigenous resilience" on Sunday at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge.

Intergenerational march at UBC: UBC's faculties of Applied Science, Land and Food Systems and Forestry are hosting a gathering and march on the university campus beginning at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

'Healing through understanding' in New Westminster: The Spirit of the Children Society will host prayer, dance, crafts and speakers at the south field near Queen's Park Stadium in New Westminster beginning at noon on Monday.

Create and Connect at MONOVA: The Museum of North Vancouver invites families to gather and reflect on Monday, with free programming including gallery tours, readings, storytelling and more.

Semiahmoo Walk for Truth and Reconciliation: The Semiahmoo First Nation will hold its fourth annual Walk for Truth and Reconciliation starting at 11 a.m. Monday at Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza on White Rock’s east beach.

Vancouver film screenings: Trout Lake Community Centre will host two free public screenings of the film We Were Children on Monday, but guests are asked to register in advance. The Museum of Vancouver is also hosting free film screenings on Monday, showing WaaPake (Tomorrow) at 10:30 a.m. and Our People Will Be Healed at 1 p.m. Each screening will be preceded by the short film Orange Shirt Day is Every Day.

Arts Umbrella events: Arts Umbrella on Granville Island will begin its observation of the holiday with a welcome breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by children's book readings and a family art project.

Finding Your Voice: Coquitlam's Place des Arts will host a free workshop with Indigenous artist Christine Mackenzie from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday. Participants will create "a small, mixed media art piece" to take home after the event.

VIFF begins

The 43rd Vancouver International Film Festival began Thursday and will continue through Oct. 6.

This year's program includes 350 screenings of 150 feature-length and 81 short films, as well as dozens of filmmaker talks, live performances and more.

The full schedule and ticket information can be found on the VIFF website.

Harvest Days at VanDusen

This weekend is also the first weekend of "Harvest Days" at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver.

Live music, seasonal activities and displays, and food vendors will be on hand weekends from now through Oct. 20, plus Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Days events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and are free with garden admission.

Women's rugby tournament starts

Another ongoing event beginning this weekend is the WXV 1 women's rugby tournament. Vancouver plays host to the first three matches in a triple-header at BC Place on Sunday.

Further matches in the round-robin tournament will be held in Langley next weekend and back at BC Place on Oct. 11 and 12.

Team Canada will be among the tournament favourites after winning the World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2024 title earlier this year. They take on France at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.