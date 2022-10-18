Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
RCMP officers found 38-year-old Vishal Walia fatally wounded after responding to reports of gunfire at the University Golf Club. Walia died at the scene, despite the officers' efforts to provide first aid.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released the victim's name Tuesday as authorities worked to build a timeline of his activities before he died.
"IHIT is urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Walia in the days leading to his death, to please contact police,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release.
IHIT is also still looking for witnesses who were in the area of the golf course Monday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., including drivers with dashcam video.
Minutes after the shooting, a car was found engulfed in flames a short drive from the golf course, around Crown Street and 22nd Avenue in the city's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood.
Homicide investigators are still working with the Vancouver Police Department to determine whether the two incidents are connected.
The fire does appear to be linked to a dramatic multi-vehicle crash involving an RCMP vehicle in neighbouring Richmond.
A police cruiser, a commercial vehicle and a third vehicle "believed to have been associated to a suspicious fire that occurred in Vancouver" collided on Highway 91 around 45 minutes after the burning car was discovered, the Richmond RCMP detachment said in a news release.
"The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Three occupants from the third vehicle involved were taken into custody, and are being held for investigation," the release said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
