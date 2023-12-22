Police disrupt alleged 'multi-jurisdictional' mail-theft ring in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER
    Police in Metro Vancouver say they have disrupted a multi-jurisdictional mail-theft and fraud ring after raiding a home in Richmond, B.C.

    Officers from the Richmond RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of No. 5 Road on Dec. 14.

    Police seized an "extensive amount of evidence" related to the alleged mail thefts, including a Nissan Pathfinder believed to have been used to commit the crimes, the Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

    "While the group allegedly committed offences all across the Lower Mainland, the majority took place in Vancouver and Richmond," the Mounties said.

    Insp. Randy Fincham of the Vancouver Police Department says mail theft and identity theft has a "significant impact" on the Metro Vancouver region.

    "By following steps to ensure your mail gets into the right hands, you can reduce the chances that thieves can profit from these crimes," he added.

    Police say the Richmond investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending in the case.

    Residents are urged to avoid being the victim of mail and identity theft by checking mailboxes daily, receiving bills and bank statements electronically, and choosing package delivery options that require a signature.

       

