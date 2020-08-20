VANCOUVER -- Mounties in northern B.C. have confirmed the death of one person in a helicopter crash in a remote area in the province's northwest on Monday.

The pilot was the only person on board when the helicopter went down, police said in a news release Thursday, confirming details shared by Aberdeen Helicopters earlier in the week.

The crash occurred near the Eskay Creek Mine, about 250 kilometres north of Stewart, B.C., in an area accessible only by air, Stewart RCMP said on Tuesday.

The BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and the RCMP are all investigating, but the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, according to police.

Because of the remoteness of the location, crews faced technical challenges in getting to the scene, police said, noting that they've been working with Terrace Search and Rescue, Emergency Management BC, the coroners service and the BC Conservation Service since the beginning of their investigation.