Plane crashes in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

    Boats are seen surrounding a pile of wreckage from the seawall on Saturday, June 8. (CTV News) Boats are seen surrounding a pile of wreckage from the seawall on Saturday, June 8. (CTV News)
    A small plane went down in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to witnesses.

    Video from the scene shows several boats surrounding a pile of wreckage in Burrard Inlet off of Stanley Park.

    CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner was in Stanley Park at the time of the crash and saw the plane hit the water.

    She said she saw two people standing on the wing after the incident, as the plane sank into harbour. Several nearby boats converged on the scene, as first responders gathered on land.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry posted on social media just after 1 p.m. to say that firefighters and police were responding to a "marine incident."

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

