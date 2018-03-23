Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and NDP MP Kennedy Stewart have been arrested after taking part in protests against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby Friday.

The representatives of Saanich-Gulf Islands and Burnaby were led off the site on Shellmont Street around noon for allegedly violating an injunction granted by the B.C. Supreme Court.

May knew she risked arrest, but told reporters outside the facility that she believes permits were issued to Kinder Morgan by the National Energy Board without proper process.

"They did not respect the rights of intervenors, they did not respect the rights of Indigenous people on this territory," she said.

"The commitment to build a pipeline in 2018 when we're in climate crisis is a crime against future generations and I will not be part of it."

Stewart told The Canadian Press he went to the event to express the "deep, deep opposition" felt by his constituents.

"It's a combination of the disastrous potential of this project, but also betrayal around how it was approved that is moving many of my constituents to take the actions that they are."

Prior to their arrest, protesters were told they would be taken into custody if they did not move.

One demonstrator told CTV News about 100 people had been taken into custody since the demonstrations began. The number has not been confirmed by police.

The injunction giving Mounties the ability to make such arrests was granted last week, and bans protesters from being within five metres of its facility. Demonstrators have the right to lawful and peaceful protest, but cannot obstruct, impede or otherwise prevent access to the site.

A lawyer for Trans Mountain, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada, told a judge at the time that protesters' goal was to cause financial harm through delays, and that their actions could cause the company to abandon the $7.4-billion project.

Dozens of others have been arrested in recent days as a result of the injunction, including nearly 30 in one day at a protest last weekend. Three officers were injured – including one who was kicked in the head – during interactions with protesters at another demonstration Monday that saw 19 arrests in a span of about 12 hours.

Mounties have said previously that they're using a measured approach when dealing with ongoing demonstrations, ensuring those against the project retain their right to peaceful protest.

The Texas-based company behind the project has been logging trees at the terminal to make room for the pipeline expansion. Crews have been given until next Monday to get the clearing done, before migratory birds arrive in the area putting work on hold until August.

The project will triple the capacity of the existing pipeline to nearly 900,000 barrels of bitumen. It was approved by both the federal government and NEB, despite opposition from B.C. politicians.

Local leaders have expressed concerns that the project threatens B.C. waterways including the Burrard Inlet, which will see an increase in tanker traffic as a result.

The NDP government threatened to consider a restriction on the amount of crude flowing into the province, prompting threats of a "trade war" with Alberta that began with a brief ban on B.C. wines.

Premier Rachel Notley has also threatened to cut B.C. off of Alberta oil and gas if the province makes further moves that could cause pipeline investors to balk. John Horgan said B.C. will fight its bitumen battle through the court system.

In addition to protests at the Burnaby location, demonstrations against the expansion were planned at the officers of 44 MPs on Friday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander and The Canadian Press