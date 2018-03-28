

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says a decision by the city of Burnaby, B.C., to take its fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the Supreme Court is showboating.

The city has said it will ask the country's highest court for leave to appeal a lower court ruling last week.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed a bid by Burnaby and the B.C. government to challenge a National Energy Board decision that cleared the way for Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws during pipeline construction.

The expansion project would triple the amount of diluted bitumen from Alberta to Burnaby's port for shipment overseas.

Speaking in Calgary, Notley said seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is throwing good money after bad.

She said the city doesn't have any hope of succeeding in the courts and she's confident the federal government will ensure the project goes ahead.