Evacuations are underway following an explosion linked to a pipeline near Prince George, B.C., Mounties have confirmed.

Social media images from nearby show flames and a large plume of smoke rising from the scene.

Authorities have provided no details about what caused the explosion or how many people were affected.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing news story and will be update as information becomes available.

Reports of some kind of explosion in #PrinceGeorge B.C. pic.twitter.com/zlB7exeMam — Jamie Rye (@tayho1977) October 10, 2018