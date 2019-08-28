CTV News has learned that a senior found with injuries the night of a homicide at Semiahmoo mall was attacked, but has dementia and cannot help investigators with critical details that could help determine if his attackers were the same ones who stabbed a Surrey man to death.

On Aug. 20, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed that the night Delphin “Pauly” Pretbakmo was stabbed to death, a senior had been found nearby with unexplained injuries. White Rock RCMP now say “it has been confirmed medically” that the man in his 60s was, in fact, assaulted.

Cpl. Chantal Sears says while injuries had prevented investigators from interviewing the man in the days after the attack, he has been unable to help in the investigation due to his dementia.

“We’re missing a lot of links right now and we’re hoping the public can help us fill it in,” said Sears.

A surveillance video image obtained by CTV News shows the victim wearing a distinctive black and yellow jacket as well as a ball-cap-style hat in a green or grey camouflage pattern. Investigators say when he left his White Rock home around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, he was wearing the hat as seen in the image. When he returned home the hat was gone and he was injured.

The unnamed victim was seen at a Coast Capital Savings in the Semiahmoo Mall complex around 3 that morning, which is when White Rock RCMP believes he was attacked. IHIT says Surrey RCMP found Prestbakmo dying from stab wounds at 3:32 that same morning. The 45 year-old mechanic’s sister made a tearful plea for anyone with information to come forward in what investigators say was an “unprovoked attack” after he’d gone for a late night smoke and to take out some garbage.

IHIT – which has taken over the Prestbakmo case – and White Rock RCMP are investigating the homicide and the assault as separate cases, but are sharing information to see if the two are linked by more than coincidence of location and timing; so far they say there has been no definitive connection between the two.

“We’re still canvassing for video from businesses and homes,” said Sears.

“If anyone can help us with even the smallest piece of information, it would be beneficial.”