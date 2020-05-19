VANCOUVER -- After weeks of planning, B.C. is entering its second phase of slowly reopening the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under Phase 2, many businesses that were ordered to close are now allowed to reopen, but only if they abide by new health and safety regulations.

However, some businesses were never ordered to close completely in B.C. – like in the retail industry. Instead, they are now asked to follow a new set of guidelines if they wish to reopen or stay open.

These are the sectors that are allowed to reopen under the enhanced protocols as of Tuesday:

Personal services like hair salons and barbers

Restaurants, cafes and pubs

Museums, art galleries and libraries

In-person counselling

Medical services, like chiropractors and massage therapists

Child care

For some establishments, like restaurants and cafes, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has issued a new order outlining the regulations they must follow. At restaurants, for example, there must be two metres between tables, unless they're part of the same party. As well, there can't be more than six people in a party, the order states.

WorkSafeBC also released a detailed set of operating guidelines for many of the province's service industries Friday. Under those regulations, every employer must have a COVID-19 safety plan in place that include measures for physical distancing and cleaning.