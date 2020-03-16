VANCOUVER -- A petition calling for rent and mortgage payment relief for Canadians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic has been signed by tens of thousands of people.

The Change.org petition argues the federal government should step in and help renters and homeowners suffering from the pandemic's growing impact on the economy. Some employees have already been laid off, while others face the possibility of being asked to stay home for weeks without pay from their employer.

"Cancelling rent and mortgage payments for the duration of the Covid-19 virus pandemic would relieve financial pressure, allow citizens to stay home from work without the added concern of losing their housing," the petition reads.

As of noon on Monday, more than 74,000 people had signed their name to the document.

Over the weekend, the B.C. Government Employees' Union issued a similar call, arguing that rent and mortgage relief would "make sure working people can afford to do the right thing.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said it will support lenders in letting people affected by COVID-19 defer their mortgage payments for up to six months, but CEO Evan Siddall told CTV News there aren't currently any similar plans for renters.

There are already some measures in place intended to help people through the pandemic, including employment insurance sickness benefits. The federal government has also waived the one-week waiting period for EI for people who are in quarantine.

EI sickness benefits cover people for up to 15 weeks, but only those who have accumulated 600 "insured work hours" in the year leading up to their claim are eligible. That amounts to 20 weeks of work at 30 hours a week, according to the government.