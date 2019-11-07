

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – From distracted drivers to cyclists on the sidewalk, what kinds of rule-breakers are the most likely to leave Metro Vancouver residents fuming?

According to a new survey from polling firm Research Co., pet owners who refuse to clean up their dog's poop are among the region's most rage-inducing scofflaws.

A whopping 73 per cent of respondents said the lazy dog owners either make them "very upset" or "moderately upset." The same number felt similarly about people who litter.

"It's definitely related to what you leave behind, I think that's the main message here," Research Co. president Mario Canseco said.

"There's a moment when your own comfort takes precedent over being mindful of the community, and I think that's what makes people so upset – whether it's litter or dog waste."

Other main offenders included people who use a handheld cellphone while driving (72 per cent) and those who park in handicapped spots without a decal (70 per cent).

More than half of the respondents expressed frustration with rule-breaking smokers. About six in 10 said they get upset when they see people smoking on a patio or near a doorway, and nearly seven in 10 felt the same about people who toss cigarette butts on the ground.

About 65 per cent were upset about people speeding on municipal streets – a significant jump over the people irked by rule-breaking cyclists.

"I think it also has a lot to do with the actual ramifications of this," Canseco said. "If there's somebody who's speeding it's going to be significantly more dangerous than a cyclist on the sidewalk."

Just 46 per cent of respondents said they were upset by people biking on the sidewalk, and 45 per cent said they were upset by people cycling without a helmet.

Even fewer cared about residents watering their lawns outside of permitted hours (40 per cent) and jaywalking (38 per cent).

Despite the list of pet peeves, the majority of Metro Vancouver residents polled said they believe their fellow citizens are generally law abiding. That was especially true in Vancouver proper, where 80 per cent said residents follow the laws and bylaws. That number dipped to 70 per cent in Burnaby and 68 per cent in Surrey.

Research Co. conducted its survey online from Oct. 24-27 among 700 adults from Metro Vancouver. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.