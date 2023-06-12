Person suspected of Sunday Delta shooting at large: police

A person was shot inside a North Delta home Sunday night, police say.

The Delta Police Department says it responded to a disturbance at the residence in the 11800 block of 80th Avenue, and heard that an unknown suspect had fired a gun during the dispute.

A short time later, a person arrived at a local hospital with a “minor” gunshot wound, according to police. The victim has since been released from hospital with a minor injury.

Police say the motive for the dispute and the ensuing shooting has not been identified.

Investigators will be in the area Monday to canvass for witnesses and video.

Anyone who was near 118th Street and 80th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday who saw the incident or has dash cam video is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-956-4411 and quote file number 2023-13694.