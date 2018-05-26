A person using a wheelchair was reportedly hit by a train in Chilliwack Saturday.

Joanne Cain, a witness at the scene, posted a video to a private Facebook group showing multiple ambulances near the train tracks at Broadway and 1st Avenue. In the video, she says paramedics had taken one woman away and a "fellow in a wheelchair" was still down on the tracks.

"I hope he survives," she narrates.

Another witness, who didn't want her name used, told CTV News she saw two women trying to get someone off the tracks whose wheelchair or scooter was stuck. She said they couldn't get the person free, and they jumped out of the way as the train approached.

She said one of the women didn't move fast enough and the train hit her arm. She said that woman was taken away in an ambulance.

A spokesperson from BC Emergency Health Services said multiple ambulances responded just after 5:30 p.m. and one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Kevin MacDonald, a freelance videographer, said police officers on scene told him they were waiting for the coroner and railway representatives to arrive.

The BC Coroners Service investigates all sudden and unexpected deaths in the province. The arrival of staff from the agency indicates the victim has died.

MacDonald said officers would not confirm the death.

Chilliwack RCMP have not responded to a request for information.