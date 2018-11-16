A recently released video of an apparent car theft gone wrong has one official saying he's "amazed that people can be so stupid."

The two-minute video posted and shared on Twitter by BaitCar.com shows three people taking a car through a McDonald's drive-thru in Abbotsford.

Apparently unaware the vehicle they're in is a bait car, left by law enforcement to catch thieves who steal vehicles or items inside, they can be heard talking about how good they look in the car. They mention it has a full tank of gas and life just got better, then they order two Junior Chickens and three McDoubles.

After ordering their drinks, they soon realize the car is a trap when officers shut it off remotely. Police move in and tell them to put their hands up.

The video was captured four years ago but only posted online Thursday.

"This video from 2014 serves as a reminder that Bait Cars are active and operational in communities and cities all across British Columbia. Steal one, go to jail," BaitCar.com wrote on Twitter.

Two minors and an adult – whose faces are blurred in the version released online – were taken into custody at the time.

All three were convicted of possession of stolen property, according to the officer in charge of B.C.'s Auto Crime Team IMPACT (Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team).

Insp. Brian MacDonald said the Bait Car program has been operating for more than 15 years, with roughly 50 to 60 cars stolen or broken into each year in B.C.

The more cars they put out as bait, the more cars are broken into, MacDonald said.

IMPACT works as a library for bait cars, MacDonald told CTV News. Municipal police forces "take out" a vehicle of their choosing – often a model that is popular with thieves in their area – then plant it in areas of high crime. Once stolen, officials track the vehicle through GPS, audio and video.

They wait to shut off the car until responding officers are in place.

MacDonald said the team gets a lot of laughs with the bait car videos, but that the Abbotsford drive-thru snafu is one of the better ones.

"We scratch our head and wonder how stupid some people can be. They've got to have better things to be doing than going out stealing cars," he said.

But if cars are going to be stolen, MacDonald said they're glad it's theirs and not the public's.

When asked what parts of the video stood out to him, he grinned as he mentioned the young woman asking the male in the front seat for a kiss when they realize the jig is up.

He cautioned other suspects against similar actions, saying police could think they're leaning over, reaching for a weapon.

"If police say 'Hands up,' hands up, and get out of the car as directed," he advised.

She also says she wants to call her dad, to which MacDonald responded, "Little late for that."

Officials say car theft is down in Abbotsford for the fourth straight week compared to 2017's weekly average.

The video was released on the same day as local police announced they'd be ramping up their "9 p.m. Routine" campaign. The campaign used by police agencies across North America suggests drivers check that they've removed valuables from their vehicle, and locked their home, car and garage every night before going to bed.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko