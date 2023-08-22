Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 17 in Surrey

A man has died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 17 near Tannery Road around 4 p.m. The truck was driving west when the pedestrian tried to cross "between intersections," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says.

"The vehicle struck the pedestrian causing catastrophic injury," according to the statement. .

"A male, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries."

Although the investigation has just begun, authorities say the driver is co-operative and that speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to call 604-599-0502.