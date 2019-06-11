

Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a bus in Burnaby Tuesday.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the collision occurred at around 5:50 p.m. in the area of East Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue.

TransLink has confirmed one of its buses was involved in the incident and that the RCMP has taken over the investigation into what happened.

Few other details have been provided.