Mounties in Burnaby say a pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run involving a semi-truck on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Marine Way just east of Boundary Road.

The area around the scene is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Investigators have identified a semi-truck towing a red shipping container as the vehicle of interest.

Police say witnesses told them the semi driver stopped briefly at the scene before continuing east on Marine.

The cause of the collision remains unclear.

There is no sidewalk in that area of Marine Way, just a bike lane and a gravel shoulder.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko

Update: Vehicle of interest in this collision is described as a semi-truck that was pulling a dark red coloured shipping container. Witnesses say the driver stopped briefly at the scene and then continued driving eastbound on Marine Way. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 6, 2019

At the scene now. Pretty grim. Looks like some other drivers may have stopped to help. @CTVVancouver https://t.co/7AbpycR5Za pic.twitter.com/3pa3gFBsre — David Molko (@molkoreports) June 6, 2019