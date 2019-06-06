Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run involving semi-truck: Burnaby RCMP
First responders are seen following a fatal hit-an-run in Burnaby on June 6, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 11:58AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 6, 2019 12:39PM PDT
Mounties in Burnaby say a pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run involving a semi-truck on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Marine Way just east of Boundary Road.
The area around the scene is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Investigators have identified a semi-truck towing a red shipping container as the vehicle of interest.
Police say witnesses told them the semi driver stopped briefly at the scene before continuing east on Marine.
The cause of the collision remains unclear.
There is no sidewalk in that area of Marine Way, just a bike lane and a gravel shoulder.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko