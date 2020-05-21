VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in Surrey early Thursday morning, Surrey RCMP say.

Mounties say Emergency Health Services was told at about 3:30 a.m. that an unconscious man was in the middle of the road in the Bridgeview area, near 132 Street and 115 Avenue.

"Despite all efforts to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision," RCMP said in a news release.

The driver and vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu with the Surrey RCMP says they are appealing for the driver to come forward — but say it's possible the driver may be unaware of what happened.

"We are looking at this as a hit-and-run, but we are open to the idea the driver involved in this incident may not have been aware that a pedestrian was involved," Sidhu said Thursday.

The area, which is not far from Bolivar Park, is mostly industrial and is heavily used by commercial truck traffic, though it’s quiet in the area at night. It was raining around the time of the crash.

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team arrived on scene around 6 a.m.

"Our officers are going to be looking at everything that they possibly can, any type of video surveillance," Sidhu said.

Traffic was detoured through the area Thursday morning to allow police to investigate. Roads reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

So far there is no description of a suspect vehicle.

The victim has not been publicly identified and police are now working on notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.