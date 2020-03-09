VANCOUVER -- Police say a hit-and-run suspect was arrested in Surrey, B.C. Monday by an officer who happened to witness the crash.

The victim was using a marked crosswalk at 192 Street and 72 Avenue when she was struck by a white Ford F150 pickup truck.

She suffered what police described as "serious, life-altering injuries" as the driver allegedly continued on without stopping.

But police said an officer from the Abbotsford Police Department was stopped at the same intersection in an unmarked police car. The officer managed to pull a suspect vehicle over a few blocks away and arrested the driver.

The crash is still under investigation and police asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment.