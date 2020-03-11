VANCOUVER -- Police in West Vancouver are asking the public for help locating the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old man with "potentially life-altering injuries" Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the 700 block of 15th Street, near its intersection with Fulton Avenue, according to a release from the West Vancouver Police Department.

Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk on the west side of the street when a southbound vehicle struck him from behind. The man was carried on the hood of the vehicle for half a block before he ended up on the ground, police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which police called "very significant and potentially life-altering," though not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the vehicle continued southbound, making no attempts to stop, according to WVPD.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a white Toyota Rav-4, believed to be from between 2001 and 2003. It will likely have significant damage to the front end and undercarriage, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from the area is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and reference file 20-2805. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.