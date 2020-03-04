VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are asking the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian Tuesday evening to "do the right thing" and contact them.

The incident happened just after 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cannon and McDougall avenues, according to a release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police said a dark-coloured pickup truck struck a 64-year-old Abbotsford woman who was in the crosswalk. She was transported to hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The truck was last seen travelling south on McCallum Road, police said. They describe the suspect vehicle as having a canopy and a licence plate with the letters "AZ" on it. They say the plate may have been from another province.

Anyone who saw the collision - or has surveillance or dash cam footage of it - is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be sent via text message to 22973 or provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.