Pedestrian dead after being struck by charter bus in downtown Vancouver

A crash involving a charter bus killed a pedestrian in downtown Vancouver on Sept. 27, 2022.

  • Victoria seniors call for unused school field to be turned into elder-friendly park

    Dozens of seniors rallied on the corner of Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue in Victoria on Tuesday calling for the field of S.J. Willis School to be turned into an elder-friendly park. The seniors hope to make their plea an issue in the upcoming municipal election. They say thousands of seniors live in the Quadra Village neighbourhood, which is surrounded by busy roads, and that they have nowhere to enjoy the outdoors.

  • Lawyer for Vancouver Island First Nation says goal of land claim case is reconciliation

    The lawyer for a First Nation fighting for title to part of Nootka Island in British Columbia says in his closing argument that the underlying objective of the court proceeding is reconciliation. Jack Woodward says the province missed its opportunity and has instead placed “the burden of reconciliation squarely on the court,” in a test for the landmark 2014 Tsilhqot'in Aboriginal title decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

