Pedestrian dead after being struck by charter bus in downtown Vancouver

A pedestrian died in downtown Vancouver Tuesday after being struck by a charter bus.

Police asked drivers to avoid West Georgia and Cardero streets shortly after 1 p.m. "due to a traffic incident." A spokesperson confirmed with CTV News Vancouver a pedestrian was killed while crossing Georgia Street.

"We believe there was a charter bus that was making a left turn on Georgia Street and for reasons that we don't yet understand, the bus did strike the pedestrian," Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News Vancouver. "Her injuries were fatal, she died at the scene."

Police said the driver is co-operating with the investigation and is "extremely distraught." Investigators will talk to witnesses who were in the area and on the bus.

The victim hasn't been identified, police said.

"It's obviously a tragedy," Addison said. "We will work hard to understand all the circumstances.