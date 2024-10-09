VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Pay parking at Spanish Banks: Here's how much Vancouver has collected so far

    Pay parking in effect at Spanish Banks
    Months after pay parking was imposed at Vancouver's Spanish Banks, the pilot project has been fairly lucrative.

    The City of Vancouver told CTV News parking fees at the beach have generated $148,778 in net revenue as of this week.

    The money was collected at a rate of $1 per hour to park at the popular summer destination.

    In an email, a city spokesperson said the additional revenue supports the Vancouver Park Board's operating budget, helping to fund "essential enhancements to the safety, security, and cleanliness of parks and facilities."

    With summer over, a lower parking rate – of $1 for the first two hours, then $1 per hour after that – has been implemented at the beach, and will be in effect until April.

    Prior to the pilot project, Spanish Banks was the only beach in the city without pay parking.

    Park board commissioners approved the 12-month pilot back in March, but were met with some pushback – including a petition that garnered some 7,500 signatures

    "This is a special place for people to come and go and enjoy the spectacular natural beauty of our city without having to put our hand in our pocket," the petition reads. "It's a rare treat."

    Back in 2018, public outcry led to the withdrawal of a similar proposal to charge for parking at the beach.

