Pattullo Bridge closures announced for summer
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:04AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:06AM PDT
Construction on the new Pattullo Bridge is set to begin this summer, in an effort to address seismic and structural concerns on one of the Lower Mainland’s oldest crossings.
In the meantime, rehabilitation is set to keep the existing 80-year-old bridge operational until its replacement is complete in 2023.
As a result, from July 28 to Aug. 2, construction work and inspections will close some lanes.
The bridge will be closed to southbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:
- Sunday, July 28
- Monday, July 29
The bridge will be closed to northbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:
- Tuesday, July 30
- Wednesday, July 31
- Thursday, Aug. 1
- Friday, Aug. 2
During these closures, the N19 bus will be rerouted, according to TransLink. Information on route detours will be available on those dates on TransLink’s website.