

CTV News Vancouver





Construction on the new Pattullo Bridge is set to begin this summer, in an effort to address seismic and structural concerns on one of the Lower Mainland’s oldest crossings.

In the meantime, rehabilitation is set to keep the existing 80-year-old bridge operational until its replacement is complete in 2023.

As a result, from July 28 to Aug. 2, construction work and inspections will close some lanes.

The bridge will be closed to southbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:

Sunday, July 28

Monday, July 29

The bridge will be closed to northbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

During these closures, the N19 bus will be rerouted, according to TransLink. Information on route detours will be available on those dates on TransLink’s website.