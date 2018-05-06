

CTV Vancouver





A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after disappearing from a local psychiatric hospital has been found, Mounties say.

Shane Clay, 44, was reported missing Friday from Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

The RCMP issued a country-wide warrant, saying that Clay suffers from mental illness and should not be approached.

On Sunday, Mounties announced that he had been located "safe and sound."

They did not provide further information on where he was found or why he'd left the hospital grounds.

The hospital he left Friday is a secure, 190-bed facility that treats and rehabilitates people who have been in trouble with the law but are deemed not criminally responsible due to mental illness. It is also home to those found unfit to stand trial.