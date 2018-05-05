

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who went missing from the grounds of Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at Riverview in Coquitlam on Friday.

Coquitlam RCMP say that Shane Clay, 44, was “reported as an unauthorized absence” from the facility, and is considered “unlawfully at-large.”

Police describe Clay as a blue-eyed caucasian man with long brown hair in dreadlocks. He is approximately 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs roughly 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, green pants, and black-and-white running shoes.

Clay suffers from mental illness, police said.

While they did not describe the nature of Clay’s disorder, police said anyone who sees him should not approach him, but rather report the sighting immediately by dialing 911.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2018-13510.