Pastor from Metro Vancouver church charged with sexually assaulting children

A pastor from a small church in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been charged with sexual offences against children, authorities announced Monday.

Investigators from the New Westminster Police Department began investigating the pastor last spring after receiving multiple abuse allegations dating from 2017 to 2021.

The department said Edwin Alvarez was arrested in Saanich on Jan. 4 with the help of the Saanich Police Department. He has since been charged with three counts of sexual interference and three counts of sexual assault.

Under the Criminal Code, sexual interference is defined as touching someone under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

In a statement, Sgt. Justin Thom of the New Westminster police urged anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward.

"We take these reports seriously, and this case is an example of how offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," Thom said.

Authorities said Alvarez was working as a pastor in the "Metro Vancouver area" at the time of his alleged offences, but did not provide the name of his church.

Sexual assault survivors from New Westminster who have difficulty speaking about their experience to family, friends or law enforcement can still seek support through the Emergency Sexual Assault Support Program at Cameray Child and Family Services, police said.