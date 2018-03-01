

An Air Canada passenger had to be taken to hospital Thursday morning after a cellphone caught fire aboard a flight that was preparing to depart from Toronto to Vancouver.

Flight AC101 was still at the gate at Pearson International Airport when the device went up in flames at around 7 a.m., according to a statement from the airline.

"The fire was immediately extinguished by crews and there was no damage to the aircraft, however the owner of the phone suffered injuries," spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said.

Air Canada said the passenger was able to walk off the plane on her own. Emergency services treated her at the airport before she was transported to hospital with minor burns.

The Boeing 787, which was carrying 266 passengers, was delayed by around two hours but eventually did take off for Vancouver.

The make and model of the phone that caught fire has not been confirmed.