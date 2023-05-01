Parts of B.C. saw record high temperatures for the 3rd straight day Sunday

Five communities in the B.C. Interior saw record high temperatures Sunday, marking the third day in a row that records have been broken somewhere in the province.

The oldest of the records to fall Sunday was in Yoho National Park near the Alberta border. There, Sunday's high of 22.8 C just eclipsed the previous record of 22.2 C set in 1931, according to preliminary data released by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday.

Other areas that saw record highs Sunday included Blue River, where the previous record for April 30 was 25.5 C in 1998. Sunday got as warm as 26.7 C, according to Environment Canada. It was the third straight day that Blue River set a new record.

The communities of Vernon and Williams Lake saw their second consecutive days of record high temperature on Sunday.

In Vernon, the new record is 26.7 C, up from 26.3 C in 1998, while in Williams Lake, the new record is 24.3 C, up from 24 C, also in 1998.

Finally, Golden narrowly broke its old record of 27.2 C set back in 1957, reaching 27.3 C on Sunday.

ECCC says its data is derived from "a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

While the data is considered preliminary because it hasn't gone through Environment Canada's quality assurance process yet, the organization has previously told CTV News it's rare for preliminary records to be overturned.

Sunday's five new records followed 19 that were set Saturday and 12 that were set Friday as a ridge of high pressure passed over the province, bringing warm spring weather and sunshine in many areas.