Several temperature records broken across B.C. as sunny weekend continues

Across the province, British Columbians are enjoying a sun-soaked weekend with temperatures rising as high as 30 C.

On Friday, a dozen daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. due to a ridge of high pressure anchored around the province, bringing clear skies and warm spring weather, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Two cities, Merritt and Victoria, broke a nearly 100-year-old temperature record. Both cities beat previous records for April 28 set in 1926, with Merritt reaching 29.4 C, beating a previous record of 27.2 C, and Victoria hitting 22 C to beat its previous high of 21.1 C.

On Friday, Lytton was the hottest place in Canada at 30.1 C. As of Saturday afternoon, Lytton is also the hottest place in the country at 30.4 C, according to ECCC.

Temperatures in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are expected to lower into the teens Sunday, with chances of rain. Meanwhile, B.C.'s Interior will still see temperatures in the high twenties or even 30 C.

Here is the full list of temperature records broken Friday:

Abbotsford

New record of 25.7 C

Old record of 24.4 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Blue River

New record of 24.1 C

Old record of 23.4 C set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Cache Creek

New record of 29.2 C

Old record of 29.0 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clinton

New record of 22.6 C

Old record of 21.1 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Gibsons

New record of 22.9 C

Old record of 19.5 C set in 2005

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Hope

New record of 28.1 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1936

Malahat

New record of 20.4 C

Old record of 20.0 C set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1986

Merritt

New record of 29.4 C

Old record of 27.2 C set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Sechelt

New record of 22.9 C

Old record of 20.0 C set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Squamish

New record of 27.4 C

Old record of 24.0 C set in 2005

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Victoria

New record of 22.0 C

Old record of 21.1 C set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Whistler

New record of 25.7 C

Old record of 22.6 C set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1950