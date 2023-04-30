19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend

Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Much of B.C. has fallen back into average spring temperatures Sunday after a summer-like weekend that broke 12 records on Friday, and 19 on Saturday.

Prince George broke a 101-year-old record, hitting 24.5 C to beat its previous record for April 29 set in 1922.

Kamloops was the hottest city in Canada Saturday at 31.6 C. On Friday, Canada’s hotspot was Lytton at 30.1 C.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the hottest place in Canada is still in B.C.—Osoyoos at 27.3 C.

According to the ECCC forecast, B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island will sit in the high teens to early twenties over the coming week, but the Interior will continue experiencing temperatures as high as 30 C in the days to come.

The record-breaking heat over the weekend has been bad news for wildfires, as two blazes have led to evacuation alerts in the Cariboo region. A wildfire north of Merritt also closed Highway 97C for several hours Saturday.

Here is the full list of temperature records broken Saturday:

Blue River

New record of 25.5 C

Old record of 23.1 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Burns Lake

New record of 22.8 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Cache Creek

New record of 31.2 C

Old record of 28.9 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clinton

New record of C 24.5

Old record of 21.1 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Comox

New record of 21.8 C

Old record of 21.7 C set in 1958

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Courtenay

New record of 21.8 C

Old record of 21.7 C set in 1958

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Kamloops

New record of 31.6 C

Old record of 28.3 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Kelowna

New record of 28.2 C

Old record of 26.7 C set in 1968

Records in this area have been kept since 1899

Lytton

New record of 30.7 C

Old record of 30.6 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Merritt

New record of 29.0 C

Old record of 27.2 C set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Pemberton

New record of 30.0 C

Old record of 28.0 C set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Port Hardy

New record of 22.0 C

Old record of 20.5 C set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Powell River

New record of 22.7 C

Old record of 21.9 C set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1924

Prince George

New record of 24.5 C

Old record of 23.9 C set in 1922

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Puntzi Mountain

New record of 23.9 C

Old record of 23.6 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Squamish

New record of 26.1 C

Old record of 26.0 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Trail

New record of 30.0 C

Old record of 28.3 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Vernon

New record of 27.5 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Williams Lake

New record of 25.4 C

Old record of 22.5 C set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1960